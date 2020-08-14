Dublin City Council to extend pedestrian trials until end of August

Dublin City Council will extend the period of the Grafton Street area pedestrian trial until the end of August.

It said the decision has been taken in response to the extremely positive feedback received following the first three weekends of the trial.

Each of the locations below will be closed to traffic from 11am to 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Read More

The locations are:

Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street.

Duke Street from the junction of Dawson Street.

South William Street from the Brown Thomas car park exit to Chatham Row.

Drury Street from Fade Street to the Drury Street car park.

Dame Court from Exchequer street.

The council has also decided that from next week, seven-day permissions for outdoor tables and chairs will be granted at a number of locations.

It said these measures are being taken “to support the economic recovery of the city by providing more space for pedestrians during weekends to encourage people to return for shopping and to make use of the many cafes and restaurants in the area and so enjoy the city centre.”

The council said it wanted to remind people that access to car parks in the area will continue to be maintained at all times, that all car parks are open, and “that everyone is of course welcome to enjoy the city centre, including motorists.”

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Five disabled parking bays will be moved to alternative locations during the times of the trials.

The three disabled parking bays on Drury Street and the one disabled parking bay on Dame Court will be moved to Clarendon Street. The disabled parking bay on South Anne Street will be moved to Molesworth Street.

Read More

Online Editors