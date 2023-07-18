Dublin City Council rejects plan for outdoor structure at Wetherspoon’s Keavan’s Port hotel

The reopening of a beer garden at a JD Wetherspoon’s pub in Dublin City Centre has been dealt a further blow, as Dublin City Council (DCC) has rejected a planning application by its operators.

The British pub chain opened the Keavan’s Port hotel and pub after a redevelopment two years ago, but it closed its outdoor courtyard temporarily in April last year, after DCC issued an enforcement notice and there was legal correspondence from local people.

The company filed a new planning application in May, to erect a 13-metre-high “acoustic sound barrier” wall, however, it was seen by some as a move to reopen the garden and met with stiff opposition.

Niamh Moran, who lives in Grantham Street, said in her submission to DCC that she has observed “a significant increase in late-night noise, anti-social activity, public urination and nuisance damage to property” in the area since the opening of the hotel and pub.

Environment and heritage charity An Taisce made a submission saying the impacts of the outdoor area or beer garden at the pub and hotel is “a significant source of concern for local residents by reason of noise, late-night operation, littering, intoxication, anti-social behaviour, public urination, the low-cost model of the operator, the large size of the drinking space and the large crowds attracted”.

Other Camden Street residents lodged a submission saying JD Wetherspoon had failed to properly address the concerns of residents of Upper Camden Street through the planning system in previous applications.

They also said Wetherspoon had decided, for its own reasons, to restrict its noise impact assessment of nearby residential properties to one street only, and not other residential streets.

They also said that by virtue of its layout and proximity to residential property, the outdoor courtyard intended for use by the pub and hotel is incompatible with the protection of nearby residential amenity.

DCC has served two enforcement notices on JD Wetherspoon for breaches of planning in relation to deliveries of stock and collection of waste.

The pub owners had agreed to a planning condition that deliveries and collections would only happen within specified hours and using vehicles of a particular size.

Neighbours complained that large trucks were arriving at all hours of the day and night, waking them with noise and blocking in their own cars.

In its decision to refuse planning permission for the acoustic barrier, DCC said it would create an “unacceptably high, solid barrier in an inappropriate material and would seriously injure the architectural character, setting, special interest and amenity of protected structures Nos. 1,2,3,4,5 Camden Street Upper within the subject site and also that of the adjoining No. 6 Camden Street Upper”.

The Irish Independent has contacted JD Wetherspoon for comment.

Last month, while the planning application was still be assessed, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Irish Independent: “The screen was designed by acoustic experts. If permission is granted, it will allow customer use of the courtyard after it was voluntarily closed by Wetherspoon in April 2022 after complaints of noise disturbance.

“Our aim is to be a good neighbour, and we will continue to work with them, as well as Dublin City Council, to resolve any issues that they have.”