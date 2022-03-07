Dublin City Council rejects nomination for replacement of former councillor Anthony Flynn

Two Dublin city councillors walked out of tonight’s monthly council meeting in protest after councillors rejected a nominee to replace the council seat left vacant by the death of former councillor Anthony Flynn.

Councillors voted 26 to 21 – with 13 abstentions - against the nomination of north inner city activist Geraldine Molloy who was nominated by the Independent group to take Mr Flynn’s north inner city seat.

Ms Molloy was a volunteer with the homeless charity, Inner City Helping Homeless, which Mr Flynn (34) founded.

Gardaí had launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Mr Flynn prior to the discovery of his body in tragic circumstances at his home in Dublin’s East Wall last August.

Since then a number of investigations into the charity have been launched.

Dublin City Council has twice deferred a vote on his replacement since last October when Independent councillors indicated they would support Ms Molloy’s nomination.

Councillors agreed to defer the decision in light of uncertainty over the future of the homeless charity, which ceased operations in November.

But north inner city councillor Christy Burke, who formally nominated Ms Molloy this evening, and Nial Ring, who seconded the motion, walked out of the chamber with Ms Molloy following the vote.

Independent Group leader, Cllr Cieran Perry said: “It is disgraceful that a working class activist who has worked selflessly for her community for many years was rejected...including (by) many women councillors who ironically will be marching around on International Women’s Day demanding that more women be encouraged to go into public life.

"Maybe it's only a certain class of woman who should be encouraged,” he added.

Cllr Noeleen Reily said: “I am saddened at what I witnessed tonight. To see such large scale discrimination against a working class woman who does not, it seem, tick the politically correct boxes. I firmly believe that this is a power grab by certain political parties who are struggling for identity and recognition in the north inner city."



