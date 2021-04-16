Dublin City Council propose removing two-traffic lanes on Merrion Row to provide space for outdoor dining 

Dublin City Council is proposing the removal of two traffic lanes on Merrion Row to provide further space for outdoor dining.

The council has received proposals from businesses for the complete pedestrianisation of the street, however, the National Transport Authority of Ireland (NTA) said this would not be possible for bus routes.

It said a minimum of one lane needs to be kept open to maintain public transport services.

In order to provide additional space when businesses reopen for outdoor dining, Dublin City Council is calling for public consultation on the proposal of removing two traffic lanes from Merrion Row.

If there is support for the proposal, the council said a trial will be undertaken in May to determine if the arrangement is feasible.

Upon the success of this trial the system will be put in place before outdoor dining commences and would run as a further trial throughout the summer.

“This would involve reversing the direction of traffic flow on Hume Street and part of Ely Place and diverting traffic from Stephen's Green East to Hume Street and so substantially reduce the traffic volumes on Merrion Row leaving only buses and other vehicles from Kildare Street using Merrion Row,” a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said.

“Vehicles currently using Hume Street to access Stephens Green would do so via Pembroke Street and Leeson Street.”

Public consultation on the re-arrangement of traffic for Merrion Row is open from April 16 until April 30.

