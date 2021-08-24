Dublin City Council extends Capel St/Parliament St weekend traffic-free initiative for four weeks

Diners embrace the reopening of bars and restaurants in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin.

Dublin City Council (DCC) have announced a four-week extension to the Capel St/Parliament St weekend traffic-free streets initiative.

The initiative, which was due to finish this weekend, will now conclude on September 26, the DCC confirmed this evening.

The decision to extend the traffic-free weekends was made by Dublin City Council management following representations by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, and her fellow councillors.

The streets have been closed to traffic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for the past 11 weeks to facilitate outdoor dining during Covid-19 restrictions.

The pedestrianisation of the two streets has been seen as a success, with Dublin City Council announcing that more than 300,000 people have visited the new traffic-free areas.

Local residents, TDs and business owners had openly expressed disappointment that the scheme was due to conclude this weekend and called for an extension.

“This trial has been hugely successful so far,” said the Lord Mayor. “It makes perfect sense for it to continue until the end of September. I am delighted that, with the support of cross-party colleagues, we have been able to secure this extension. I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already done so to come in and see for yourself what a fabulous outdoor initiative this is.”

A period of public consultation to ascertain people’s views on the traffic-free streets scheme will commence on Monday, August 30.

Dublin City Council said they will also engage specifically with residents and businesses in the immediate area regarding these schemes.