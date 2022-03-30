Dublin City Council chief Owen Keegan says taking road space from cars for cycling is right thing to do

Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan has defended the reallocation of road space from cars to make way for protected cycle lanes.

Mr Keegan said the local authority needs to take a more “determined” approach to allocate space for sustainable transport to meet its policy objectives.

He defended recent remarks in which he said that in the absence of congestion charges it was necessary to “aggressively restrict” space for private vehicles and reallocate traffic lanes and on-street parking away from private vehicles for use by cyclists.

The council has a target in its development plan to grow the cycling mode share from 6pc of all trips in the morning to 30pc by 2028 in order to fight congestion, pollution and climate change.

Mr Keegan said this presents a “very serious challenge” but because Dublin is “very flat” and dry, it lends itself to being a “cycling city”.

“If we’re to achieve that kind of growth and if we’re to make cycling a mode of choice for more people and for more journeys, then we really do have to change our whole approach to travel,” he said.

“It’s very clear to me that we have to up the delivery of good cycling infrastructure which means really good quality and protected cycle infrastructure.”

He told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme that options for providing cycling infrastructure off road are “limited” and therefore providing cycle lanes on existing road space is the best option.

The council chief defended remarks he made at a cycling symposium at which he said that in the absence of congestion charges for motor traffic, the only option was to “aggressively restrict the road space available to general traffic by reallocating available road space to provide improved cycling and pedestrian facilities and especially protected cycling facilities”.

He argued that this practice was carried out at the start of the pandemic and there has been no calls to remove the newly installed cycle lanes since then.

Mr Keegan also pointed out that 200km of protected cycle lanes would come with the Bus Connects project for the city, and admitted that the council’s previous policy of old-style unprotected, painted cycle lanes did not work.

He also defended himself against criticism that he had no mandate to reallocate space from cars to build protected cycle lanes to encourage more cycling.

“The pro-car lobby has effectively determined transport policy for many decades and it’s only really in the last few years that there has been a determined effort to push the sustainable modes,” he said.

“At one level everyone favours better pedestrian facilities and better cycling facilities… to do that we have a finite road space and that involves reallocating road space to those modes.

“We’re not talking about stopping cars, we’re just talking about a more even distribution of road space towards the sustainable modes, including cycling. We will still accommodate car traffic, there’s no question about that.”

During the Covid pandemic the council used Covid mobility funding to create several protected cycleways in the city, such as along the quays and along Griffith Avenue, as did other councils including Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, with the ‘Coastal Mobility Route’ from Blackrock to Sandycove. Separately, ground has just been broken on linking up the protected cycleway from Clontarf to the city centre. However, another such project along the coast at Sandymount, which would mostly link up the two cycleways around Dublin Bay, suffered a major setback after a successful High Court challenge last year.

In Galway, a protected route along Galway's Prom was shelved after a U-turn by councillors after local people raised concerns about traffic and loss of parking.

Mr Keegan also admitted that the €25m whitewater rafting centre he had championed for Grand Canal Dock in Dublin had no change of going ahead after the Government refused to fund it and it met significant opposition from local representatives who questioned its value for money.

Speaking on the issue of housing in Dublin city, Mr Keegan said he believes there are currently too many build-to rent-developments and he understands the frustration of local residents who are opposed to them.

He said the council cannot block the developments in general because of planning regulations but in some instances it may be able refuse permission for new developments if there is a glut of build-to-rents in a specific area.

Regarding the number of vacant properties in the city which could be brought back into the housing market, Mr Keegan said he is “sceptical” about the figures which have been discussed and the local authorities estimates only 10-15pc of properties which it surveyed “would be available for alternative use”.

Meanwhile, he said he does not believe there are too many hotels in Dublin city and the reason the number of hotels is being discussed is because of the housing crisis.

“The problem isn’t that there’s too many hotels, but there’s too few housing developments and there are particular issues that were constraining housing supply,” he said.

“I can understand why people are frustrated when they don’t see houses being developed that they feel there own children could access and at the same time they see loads of hotels.

“I’m not sure if the problem is too many hotels or just we need to sort out issues in housing supply.”