Dublin City Council allocates 500 low-cost parking spaces for healthcare workers

DUBLIN City Council has allocated 500 parking spaces for healthcare workers at a reduced cost.

The council will resume charging HSE workers parking near hospitals after this month.

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu announced today that 400 spaces in the ILAC car park and 100 spaces in Drury Street and Dawson car parks have been allocated to healthcare workers for a maximum of €5 per day.

In a statement, the Lord Mayor said: "In an effort to assist frontline hospital staff after 31 August 2020, I am delighted to announce that the City Council has allocated 400 parking spaces in the ILAC car park and a total of 100 spaces in the Drury Street and Dawson car parks (all car parks are owned by the City Council) for frontline staff in nearby hospitals.

"The spaces will be made available at a very affordable cost (up to a max €5 per day), which is well below the current market rate for secure off-street car parking in the city centre.

"The Council is satisfied that there will still be plenty of spaces available in these car parks for motorists wishing to park in the city centre for shopping, leisure and business purposes."

The parking arrangements will be reviewed after six months.

In March, the council instructed Dublin Street Parking Services to exercise discretion when clamping cars parked in areas surrounding hospitals.

In a memo sent last week to the Lord Mayor and Elected Members, DCC chief executive Owen Keegan said that the decision to recommence parking enforcement follows increasing traffic volumes and demand for on-street parking.

This meant that residents with permits are currently unable to access on-street parking near their homes.

Mr Keegan said the relaxed parking restrictions "cannot be sustained" and full enforcement will resume in September.

"The non-enforcement of paid parking restrictions in respect of vehicles owned by HSE staff, parked in the vicinity of hospitals was always intended to be a temporary measure," he said.

"At the time it was introduced it was not a major issue in the various locations where it applied, as there was limited demand for on-street parking.

"However, with the resumption in economic activity there has been a significant recovery in traffic volumes and in on-street parking demand.

"This has led to a situation where residents with Residents Parking Permits, living in the vicinity of major hospitals, cannot access on-street parking at or close to their homes at certain times.

"A decision has now been made that the concession will end on August 31, after which a full parking enforcement service will operate in the vicinity of hospitals."

