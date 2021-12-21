Dublin Bus Nitelink services suspended from this week ‘until further notice’

Dublin Bus has confirmed that all Nitelink services will not operate from Thursday, December 23, until further notice.

The late-night bus service encompasses 16 different routes across the Greater Dublin Area and operates across weekend nights.

Nitelink has been temporarily shelved on a few occasions throughout the pandemic due to varying levels of restrictions and most recently resumed its services on October 22 of this year when nightlife briefly fully reopened.

The service is also availed of by workers who work unsociable hours.

In a short statement this afternoon, Dublin Bus did not specify a reason for the latest cessation but it is believed to be due to the 8pm closing times enforced on the hospitality sector and other entertainment and cultural venues from this Monday until January 30.

Currently, public transport is operating at 100pc capacity but the National Bus and Rail Union has called on the Minister for Transport to reduce capacity.

General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said it was inevitable that services would have to be curtailed in the coming weeks as public transport workers were not immune to catching the virus or being close contacts, meaning there will be people forced out of work.

A spokesperson for the National Transport Authority said the decision was taken due to “the warnings of a possible surge in Covid cases which may lead to increased staff absences”.

"Due to the significant reduction in demand for public transport due to the early closure of all hospitality, NTA and operators have agreed to reduce some late night services as a precautionary measure,” they added.