| 5.6°C Dublin

Dublin Bus Nitelink services suspended from this week ‘until further notice’

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Eoghan Moloney

Dublin Bus has confirmed that all Nitelink services will not operate from Thursday, December 23, until further notice.

The late-night bus service encompasses 16 different routes across the Greater Dublin Area and operates across weekend nights.

Nitelink has been temporarily shelved on a few occasions throughout the pandemic due to varying levels of restrictions and most recently resumed its services on October 22 of this year when nightlife briefly fully reopened.

The service is also availed of by workers who work unsociable hours.

Read More

In a short statement this afternoon, Dublin Bus did not specify a reason for the latest cessation but it is believed to be due to the 8pm closing times enforced on the hospitality sector and other entertainment and cultural venues from this Monday until January 30.

Currently, public transport is operating at 100pc capacity but the National Bus and Rail Union has called on the Minister for Transport to reduce capacity.

General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said it was inevitable that services would have to be curtailed in the coming weeks as public transport workers were not immune to catching the virus or being close contacts, meaning there will be people forced out of work.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

A spokesperson for the National Transport Authority said the decision was taken due to “the warnings of a possible surge in Covid cases which may lead to increased staff absences”.

"Due to the significant reduction in demand for public transport due to the early closure of all hospitality, NTA and operators have agreed to reduce some late night services as a precautionary measure,” they added.

Most Watched

Privacy