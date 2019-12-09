Dublin Bus misses targets as one in 10 routes running late

More than one in 10 bus routes operated by Dublin Bus failed to achieve all four-weekly punctuality targets over the past two years.

More than one in 10 bus routes operated by Dublin Bus failed to achieve all four-weekly punctuality targets over the past two years.

Figures published by the National Transport Authority (NTA) show 17 out of 151 "low-frequency" routes missed up to 27 targets on punctuality between June 2017 and June 2019.

They also reveal that Dublin Bus missed its general overall target on punctuality for each of six periods during the first half of this year. It had achieved the target in five of 13 periods in 2018.

NTA figures show some of the routes which missed every punctuality target since mid-2017 include the 7, 44, 83A and 84, as well as the 76A, which was taken over by rival bus firm Go Ahead in early 2019.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In