Dublin Bus misses targets as one in 10 routes running late
More than one in 10 bus routes operated by Dublin Bus failed to achieve all four-weekly punctuality targets over the past two years.
Figures published by the National Transport Authority (NTA) show 17 out of 151 "low-frequency" routes missed up to 27 targets on punctuality between June 2017 and June 2019.
They also reveal that Dublin Bus missed its general overall target on punctuality for each of six periods during the first half of this year. It had achieved the target in five of 13 periods in 2018.
NTA figures show some of the routes which missed every punctuality target since mid-2017 include the 7, 44, 83A and 84, as well as the 76A, which was taken over by rival bus firm Go Ahead in early 2019.
Buses on most of these routes were late on just under half of all services.
Among the routes with the worst time-keeping were the 25D (Merrion Square - Adamstown Railway Station), which missed all 27 targets over the past two years with an average punctuality rate of 43pc, and the 41X (UCD Belfield - Knocksedan) with a punctuality rate of just 48pc.
The worst route in terms of being late was the 33E (Middle Abbey Street - Skerries), with on average only 36pc of services being on time.
Low-frequency services, which account for the majority of routes operated by Dublin Bus, are classified as punctual if they depart from each bus stop along a route not more than one minute early and not more than 5 minutes and 59 seconds later than the scheduled departure time.
Low-frequency routes are defined as those where services operate less than four times per hour outside peak periods on weekdays.
Punctuality targets change depending on the time of the year as traffic conditions have a significant impact on performance.
They are set to take account of factors including school terms and weather conditions.
Over the past two years, the NTA has increased punctuality targets annually with late winter/spring rates increasing from 56pc in 2017 to 64pc this year.
A Dublin Bus spokeswoman said while it could control some aspects of punctuality, its services were subject to a variable traffic environment which was outside its control.
Irish Independent