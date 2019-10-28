Dublin Bus drivers are more highly skilled and face greater "mental requirements" than Luas drivers, according to a new job evaluation.

Dublin Bus drivers 'more skilled' than Luas counterparts but they get less pay

A review of the public transport roles has found Dublin Bus drivers' jobs are most demanding - although the total pay package is better at the Luas.

However, the report found it was a matter of opinion whether some benefits could offset or compensate for others.

It said bus drivers' travel concessions, guaranteed defined benefit pensions and a free GP service are better than what is on offer to light rail drivers.

The report reveals that bus drivers get a range of travel concessions, including free travel and reduced fares on the bus and rail network, plus two free Irish Ferries tickets a year.

The report, by former Labour Court chairman Kevin Duffy, concluded that the role of a bus driver "can properly be classified as being of greater value" to that of a light rail tram driver.

It comes as pay talks are due to begin at Dublin Bus following the expiry of a previous wage agreement.

"Bus drivers are required to exercise a higher level of driving skill than that required for tram driving," said the report.

"The mental requirements inherent in the role of a bus driver are greater than those inherent in the role of a tram driver."

It said there is no material difference in the physical demands required in both jobs.

But it found extra mental effort is required of bus drivers because they share the road with other traffic, cyclists and pedestrians.

They also have to interact with customers, deal with difficult passengers and are responsible for fare collection.

Pay is better for Luas drivers, mainly due to a bonus scheme, and the pay scale will range from €32,909 to €49,972 next year.

The report lists a range of travel concessions available to Dublin Bus drivers, including free travel, rail fare concessions and Irish Ferries tickets.

As well as an annual travel pass for Dublin Bus services, they get a privilege ticket identity card, entitling them to reduced rail fares for themselves, their spouse and children aged up to 25.

After 12 months' service, they are entitled to 20 single rail trip passes a year for themselves and their family, two free Irish Ferries tickets a year, plus unlimited reduced rate tickets. "There is no corresponding benefit available to tram drivers," said the report.

Maternity leave pay is significantly better for bus drivers.

The report said the potential to accrue penalty points is greater in the case of bus drivers than tram drivers.

It was unable to reach a definitive conclusions on the hazards associated with each occupation. "However, as a matter of probability, I would be inclined to the view that the job of a bus driver is more stressful, and can be more hazardous from a health perspective," said Mr Duffy.

The independent expert evaluation was carried out for Dublin Bus, Siptu and the NBRU following an agreement at the Workplace Relations Commission. It was asked to examine the unions' claim that Dublin Bus drivers' terms and conditions have fallen behind those of their Luas counterparts.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O'Leary said as part of its original pay claim in 2016, it sought to have pay parity with tram drivers.

