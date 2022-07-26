Dublin Bus crashes into tree, driver taken to hospital

A Dublin Bus mounted a footpath and crashed into a tree at Northumberland Road, in the Ballsbridge area this morning.

Images circulated online show that the vehicle, which was serving the number 4 route from Monkstown to Harristown, sustained extensive damage.

The bus in question is part of the transport providers new electric fleet which have been rolled out over the last year.

Gardaí said the driver of the bus was taken to hospital following the collision, but no one else was injured.

Dublin Bus crash at Northumberland Road. Photo: Damien Storan.

Dublin Bus crash at Northumberland Road. Photo: Damien Storan.

“Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic incident involving a bus that occurred on the Northumberland Road, Dublin 4 at 10.30am this morning, Tuesday, 26th July,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital for treatment. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

“The road, which had been closed, has partially reopened and a traffic management system is in place.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Dublin Bus said: “Emergency services attended the scene and our driver was taken to hospital. All customers disembarked safely. The incident is currently under internal investigation.”