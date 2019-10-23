Dublin Boil Water Notice: More than 600,000 people to be affected for at least another 24 hours

A mechanical fault that occurred in the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant yesterday morning has resulted in 20pc of water becoming undrinkable in parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Yvonne Harris, from Irish Water told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland that last night it was expected that the issue wouldn’t be resolved for two or three days.

However, due to positive tests at the plant, it may take another 24 hours for the notice to be lifted.

"We estimate that 20pc of the water in the Greater Dublin Area is contaminated, but we could not take the risk as public safety and health is our priority," she said.

"It hasn’t been disinfected to the extent that we would like so there may be bugs in the water that would cause a health issue for customers.

"We’re meeting with the EPA this morning and will work with Fingal Council to test the water and as soon as we have clear tests, we will then lift the Boil Water Notice.

"Yesterday, we were talking two or three days, but the tests are positive at the moment so we expect that we will go over the next day or so," she said.

Thousands of people are said to have been unaware of the Boil Water Notice due to a crash in the Irish Water website.

Ms Harris described this as a "disastrous" scenario for Irish Water and apologised for the inconvenience.

Tesco in Blanchardstown had to get in fresh supplies of water as people flocked to the shops to buy bottled water.

"The website has been recovered, and is now operational," she said.

"There was an underlining problem and the timing was disastrous from an Irish Water perspective.

"When we send our alerts, we would direct people to our website, but the fact that it wasn’t available was inconvenient, and we would like to apologise to customers," she said.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Irish Water General Manager Eamon Gallen said it's up to the HSE to decide when to lift the notice.

"We would be hopeful it doesn’t go into the Bank Holiday weekend but I don’t want to be presumptuous here; it’s the HSE that makes the call and we will fully support whatever their decision is.

"The tests at the moment are clear and all the indications are very positive.

"We all want this boil water notice lifted but we have to err on the side of caution. We have to make sure that the safety of the public is number one.

"We have to make sure that the water is up to the standard it needs to be before this notice can be lifted."

Meanwhile, thousands of people are racing to their local supermarkets to stock up on water out of fear that the Boil Water Notice will run into the Bank Holiday weekend.

Stores are experiencing an increased demand from frenzied customers, with many buying trolley-loads of bottled water.

Pictures appearing on social media of empty shelves are tantamount to similar scenes seen during the Beast from in the East in 2018 when supermarkets experienced a surge in bread and milk sales.

In Tesco, Blanchardstown, panicked customers quickly cleared the shelves of its water supply last night, leaving only sparkling water bottles behind.

Shortly afterwards, staff members brought a new delivery of water up to the tills, with customers swarming and grabbing whatever bottles they could get before they could even be unloaded.

The Environmental Protection Agency is to carry out an independent audit of operations at an Irish Water treatment plant this morning.

"The role of the EPA is to oversee that Irish Water provides a safe supply of drinking water to public water supplies. We take any incident of this nature very seriously in order to ensure public safety, trust and confidence in the water supply," the EPA said in a statement to Independent.ie.

"We will carry out an assessment of the performance of operations at the plant and will undertake an audit of the plant in the coming days. That audit will examine the treatment processes in place and the actions taken to address the issues which led to the Boil Water Notice being put in place. The EPA will ensure that any recommendations of that audit will be implemented by Irish Water."

The EPA, however, urged consumers to abide by the notice which was issued following a consultation between Irish Water and the Health Service Executive (HSE) "to ensure public health is protected and consumers are not at risk from the bugs (crypto/giardia) that can cause illness."

The notice advises all consumers to boil water for the following uses.

Drinking; Drinks made with water; Preparation of salads and similar foods which are not cooked prior to eating; Brushing of teeth; Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

Unboiled water can still be used for bathing and flushing toilets.

The following is a list of areas affected by the Boil Water Notice:

Artane;

Ashtown;

Balbriggan;

Baldoyle;

Ballyboghill;

Celbridge;

Clonee;

Clonsilla;

Coolock;

Coolquoy;

Corduff;

Darndale;

Donabate;

Dunboyne;

Finglas;

Garristown;

Glasnevin;

Howth;

Kilbarrack;

Kilclone;

Killester;

Kinsaley;

Leixlip;

Lusk;

Malahide;

Maynooth;

Naul;

Palmerstown;

Poppintree;

Ronanstown;

Rush;

Skerries;

St Margaret's;

Straffan;

Sutton;

Swords.

An interactive map indicating areas affected the notice can be accessed here.

Online Editors