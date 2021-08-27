Dublin-based Fianna Fáil Senator objected to Waterford housing development

DUBLIN-based Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee objected to 46-home development in Waterford because of concerns it would have a negative impact on the number of Irish language speakers in the area.

Ms Clifford-Lee argued in her objection to the planning application that Waterford City and County Council would be failing in its duty to protect the Irish language if it granted permission for the construction 46 houses in Mweelnahorna, Ring in Gaeltacht na nDéise.

“Although there is a housing need in the area, I do not believe that this development satisfies the requirements of the local community,” the former Dublin Fingal general election candidate wrote.

Shinebright, a special purpose vehicle of developers’ John Crean and Tony O’Neill’s Peppard Investments, was refused planning permission earlier this week for a development comprising twelve 4-bed detached homes, two 4-bed semi-detached houses, 28 3-bed semi-detached homes and four 2-bed elderly units. The developers intend to appeal the council decision to An Bord Pleanála.

Ms Clifford-Lee’s objection in a letter dated August 10, both in Irish and English, came two months after Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that there are “too many people on too many councils across the country objecting to too many housing projects”.

In her letter, Ms Clifford-Lee wrote that her grandparents had left the Gaeltacht na nDéise in 1955 and that she therefore had a special interest in the area and that her family still have strong connections there.

“I feel strongly that permission should not be given for this development. Although I am living in Dublin, I am part of the Gaeltacht na nDéise diaspora,” she wrote.

She said that the local authority had a statutory duty to protect the language and noted the Gaeltacht na nDeise was the only Gaeltacht area in the country to show an increase in the number of daily Irish language speakers in the last Census.

“It is certain that a housing development of this size will have a negative impact on the number of daily Irish speakers in the area. Along with that, there is a direct link between the number of daily Irish speakers and the special cultural and linguistic heritage of the area. “There is no system in place to access the language competency of the householders,” she said. “We have no way of knowing whether these houses will be used as holiday homes or as primary living residences in the future.”

On June 2 Taoiseach Micheál Martin criticised politicians objecting to housing developments, accusing Sinn Féin of hypocrisy. “It is a crisis. If we all accept that, then we all need to act accordingly as well,” he told the Dáil.

“We do not have the luxury of opposing housing schemes that could provide 1,200 houses in a given area or 500 houses in another area because it does not fit one's particular ideological type of approach,” he told the Dáil.

Ms Clifford-Lee told the Irish Independent that it had “always been Fianna Fáil’s position to preserve the living language of the people” and said Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was working on a framework to deal specifically with housing and planning in Gaeltacht areas.

“We have an obligation and a legal obligation to protect Gaeltacht areas,” she said.

A spokesperson for Peppard Investments said the developer would be appealing the decision “because of the urgent housing need not just in Waterford but across the country”.

Sinn Féin councillor in Waterford Conor McGuinness, who is language planning officer for the Gaeltacht area, also raised objections to the project. He argued it was not aimed at young people in the Gaeltacht areas and that the "majority of houses will be sold to people [who] have no connection with the area".