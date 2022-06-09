Dublin bar Pygmalion shut after live rodent and fresh droppings spotted by food safety inspector

Well-known Dublin restaurant and cocktail bar Pygmalion was closed by food safety inspectors after a live rodent and fresh droppings were found on the premises.

The order was among seven closures and one prohibition order issued in May by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, due to breaches of food safety legislation by businesses around the country.

A live rodent and fresh rodent droppings were spotted by an inspector who visited the Pygmalion premises in the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre. The inspector also said there were not adequate control measures in place to control pests.

The restaurant and bar, which received the closure order on May 31 will remain closed until the problem has been rectified, the FSAI confirmed.

The closure order read: “A live rodent and fresh droppings were sighted on site.”

The inspector explained that these conditions could lead to a series of risks to food, one being the contamination with pathogenic bacteria, which if consumed by a human can cause disease.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Six other establishments throughout the country also faced closure orders from the FSAI, with reasons including high-risk food such as beef, chicken and pork dishes kept at temperatures that were likely to result in a health risk; food debris, encrusted dirt and grease on floor surfaces, wall surfaces and shelving.

Other reasons included no hot water in any sinks at a premises; a lack of allergen information; following sampling, Listeria monocytogenes detected in some ready-to-eat foods; an electric fly killer full of dead insects was located directly above a production line; and no evidence of a food safety management system in place.

Among the premises told to close was the Mart Café in Rophoe Co. Donegal, after it was found to not be adhering to cleanliness standards required under the FSAI Act.

Milne Foods in Birr, Co Offaly remains closed under European legislation after Listeria was detected in some ready to eat foods it produces.

Takeaway Go Go Pizza and Kebab in Wexford also remains closed since May 26 due to breaches of hygiene standards.

The FSAI inspector found “filthy” walls, floors and food preparation and storage areas.

There were also mouse droppings, an infestation of flies, and a full electric insect killer was in a food cooking area, as well as improper storage of foods.

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said it is disappointing to see such disregard for consumer health in these food businesses.

“It is simply unacceptable that some food businesses across Ireland continue to operate without fully adhering to food safety and hygiene legislation,” she said.

“In particular, multiple occurrences in Enforcement Orders issued in May show a complete lack of adequate procedures in place to control pests.

“Consumers of food in Ireland have a right to safe food and hygienic food premises.”

Dr Flood added: “As we move into warmer summer months, it is disappointing to note that some food businesses are also inadequately monitoring their electric fly killers, and in some cases are preparing food directly beneath leading to a risk of possible contamination.

“The health of consumers must never be put at risk, and we urge food businesses not to be so careless.”