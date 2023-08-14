Dublin All-Ireland hero Hannah Tyrrell impresses fans with post-victory interview while feeding newborn daughter

Dublin beat Kerry by five points to claim their sixth ladies All-Ireland win on Sunday, as Tyrrell was named player of the match for her performance on the pitch

Tyrrell wasn't the only player to bring their children onto the pitch, and Kerry player Louise Galvin brought her son Florian Walsh, age 16 months. Photo: Sportsfile

Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin lifts the Brendan Martin Cup as she celebrates with her daugher Aoife, age 7 weeks. Photo: Sportsfile

The player of the match at yesterday’s ladies All-Ireland senior football final celebrated the win with her 7-week-old daughter in an emotional display at Croke Park.

Dublin beat Kerry by five points to claim their sixth ladies All-Ireland win yesterday, as Hannah Tyrrell was named player of the match for her performance on the pitch.

It means the Kingdom have now suffered back-to-back defeats at Croke Park.

Tyrrell (33) shone on the pitch on Sunday, adding an All-Ireland medal to her series of sporting achievements.

The teacher from Glasnevin club Na Fianna has previously won a Six Nations and Triple Crown Championship, played in the women’s Rugby World Cup, won an FAI club medal and an All-Ireland underage GAA medal.

Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin lifts the Brendan Martin Cup as she celebrates with her daugher Aoife, age 7 weeks. Photo: Sportsfile

She celebrated on the pitch yesterday with her 7-week-old daughter Aoife and was interviewed for TV by Marty Morrissey while feeding the infant with a bottle.

Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin. Photo: Sportsfile

Decked out in her own Dublin jersey and some headphones to block out the roaring crowd, Aoife lay in her mum’s lap as the player of the match savoured the moment alongside the Brendan Martin Cup.

Holding the hard-fought silverware in one arm and her daughter in the other, Tyrrell beamed as a sign reading ‘Jackies are back’ was lifted behind her head.

She won praise from many quarters for taking everything in her stride.

The Brendan Martin Cup joins the Sam Maguire in the Dublin trophy cabinet following the success of the mens’ team at Croke Park two weeks ago.

Speaking to Independent.ie ahead of the final, she said it was a “dream” to win a senior All-Ireland medal.

Tyrrell wasn't the only player to bring their children onto the pitch, and Kerry player Louise Galvin brought her son Florian Walsh, age 16 months. Photo: Sportsfile

"I know I’m privileged to wear a Dublin jersey and to do it with this bunch of girls who work so hard day-in day-out, even away from the pitch,” she said. “It is something very, very special and I know when I walk away they will be memories for a life time.”