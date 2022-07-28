Dublin Airport's peak August Bank Holiday times revealed

As tens of thousands of holidaymakers jet off for the August Bank Holiday from Dublin Airport on Friday, passengers can expect the airport to be busy and should plan accordingly.

While the current advice remains that passengers on short-haul flights– ahead of their scheduled departure time and three and a half hours for long-haul flights, there are certain times of the day when when the airport will be extremely busy.

For passengers departing from Terminal 1, the busiest period will be between 2pm and 9pm with 89 flights scheduled to depart to various destinations, most of which are within Europe.

The morning will also be busy, with 68 flights scheduled to depart between 6am and 11am.

Over at Terminal 2, which caters to mostly long-haul flights, the morning will be busy with 54 flights scheduled to depart between 6am and noon.

The following is a breakdown of the number of flights due to take off tomorrow between the hours indicated.

The DAA said just over 410,000 passengers will fly in and out of Dublin Airport this weekend which is on par with the kind of activity the airport has been seeing each weekend since mid-June. Between 48,000 and 55,0000 passengers are due to fly out each day over the weekend.

Departures from Terminal One

5am-6am – 7

6am-7am – 17

7am-8am – 13

8am-9am – 13

9am-10am – 10

10am-11am – 15

11am-12pm – 8

12pm-1pm – 8

1pm-2pm – 7

2pm-3pm – 12

3pm-4pm – 14

4pm-5pm – 11

5pm-6pm – 15

6pm-7pm – 11

7pm-8pm- 16

8pm-9pm – 10

9pm-10pm – 3

10pm-11pm – 6

Terminal Two departures

5am-6am – 1

6am-7am – 18

7am-8am –12

8am-9am – 2

9am-10am – 4

10am-11am – 7

11am-12pm – 11

12pm-1pm – 9

1pm-2pm – 9

2pm-3pm – 7

3pm-4pm – 9

4pm-5pm – 9

5pm-6pm – 8

6pm-7pm – 6

7pm-8pm – 6

8pm-9pm – 1