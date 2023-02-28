Dublin Airport to host jobs fair to recruit hundreds of workers after last summer’s queue chaos

Dublin Airport is holding a jobs fair this weekend with the hope of hiring hundreds of workers ahead of the busy summer season.

Airport operators DAA came in for strong criticism last summer when a lack of security staff meant passengers faced enormous queues and, in one day alone in June, over 1,000 missed their flights as a result.

More than 12 companies operating at the airport will also be at the fair and will be recruiting in areas such as food and beverage, retail and general airport concessions and logistics.

Roles on offer also include Airport Search Unit officers, cleaners and technicians. Both full and part-time roles will be available.

DAA said: “Shift work is a requirement, with excellent remuneration and benefits provided, as well as full training.”

Companies hoping to hire at the fair include SSP, Marquette, KSG Catering, Butler's Chocolates, Café Nero, Wrights of Howth, Aircoach, Dublin Express, Masterlink and Blackjack Beauty Ambassador Agency.

Graeme McQueen, DAA media relations manager said: "The jobs fair will showcase the many great permanent and seasonal jobs on offer at Dublin Airport ahead of what will be another busy summer.

"Whether you are looking for a permanent full-time role or a seasonal job for the summer months, we've something for you.

"The jobs fair will give job-seekers a chance to find out more about the exciting jobs on offer, with great pay and conditions, and to ask questions in a relaxed environment.

"We are seeing big interest from students for our seasonal roles and have a variety of contract types available to suit all lifestyles, including 20, 30 and 40-hour contracts.”

The fair takes place at the Radisson Hotel, Dublin Airport on Friday (2pm-5pm) and Saturday (10am-1pm).









