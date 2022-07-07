Dublin Airport: Three Aer Lingus flights cancelled today

Three Aer Lingus flights coming in and out of Dublin Airport have been cancelled today as the airline battles with staff shortages due to Covid-19.

The departing flights that have been cancelled are the EI104 to New York JFK and the EI343 to Zurich.

The return flight from Zurich, the EI342, has also been cancelled.

Along with flight cancellations and long queues, many passengers are reporting lost luggage at Dublin Airport.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said it is aware of issues that some arriving passengers are facing with baggage return, but that is looked after by the airlines.

“We empathise with those affected and regret that these issues are impacting their passenger experience.

“We are liaising very closely with both the airlines and their ground handling companies in relation to these issues, the root of which lies in the significant staff hiring challenges that are facing all companies operating in the aviation sector currently.”

Since yesterday, the Defence Forces have been on standby at the airport, and will continue to do so for the next six weeks for the busy summer period.

Defence Forces staff will only be deployed to the airport if more than 20pc of security staff are off due to Covid-19.

This comes as regional airports such as Knock and Shannon are experiencing increased passenger numbers as a result of the continuing travel chaos at Dublin Airport.

A spokesperson for Shannon Airport said many passengers are choosing to fly from a regional airport for the first time.

“Since the start of our summer schedule in late March, we have seen a noticeable increase in traffic, with our Ryanair, Aer Lingus and United services all performing extremely well,” the spokesperson said.

“Undoubtedly, a portion of that growth can be attributed to new customers trying the Shannon Airport experience for the first time. We are committed to making our airport experience easy for our passengers.”