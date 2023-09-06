Dublin Airport reveals top 10 destinations as 3.4m passengers travel in August

Dublin Airport has revealed the top ten most popular destinations for passengers travelling from Dublin this summer

Dublin Airport has revealed the top ten most popular destinations for passengers travelling from the airport this summer.

Some 3.4 million people passed through the airport last month, with London Heathrow topping the list for departing passengers this summer.

London Gatwick comes in second followed by Amsterdam Schiphol, Malaga in Spain and Faro in Portugal.

Another London airport takes the sixth position on the list: London Stansted.

UK airports Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham were the next most popular destinations for those travelling from Dublin Airport between June and August.

Barcelona earns the tenth top spot.

The airport recorded its second busiest day ever last month, with just shy of 119,000 passengers travelling through on Sunday 13 August.

September will continue to be busy with Kenny Jacobs, CEO of daa saying: “Demand for travel remains high for the coming weeks and months.

"While the return to school marks the end of the peak summer period, September is set to remain busy as older families and younger couples set off to enjoy some autumn sunshine – and child-free swimming pools - in the likes of the Mediterranean and the Canaries. Business travel levels are also set to remain high over the months ahead.”

Cork Airport has also revealed it’s top ten spots, boasting all of the same most popular destinations as Dublin Airport.

London Heathrow and London Stansted take the top two positions followed by Amsterdam Schiphol, Manchester, Faro, Malaga, Edinburgh, London Gatwick, Birmingham and Barcelona Reus.

Cork Airport experienced its busiest July since 2008, with almost 301,000 passengers passing through the terminal over the course of the month.

Some 308.000 passengers travelled through Cork Airport last month.

It comes as major airport chaos ensued last week as UK air traffic control system NATS experienced a technical control fault that cancelled some flights and delayed many others.

Irish airports saw more than 100 flight cancellations as a result of the problem.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said the glitch was “not acceptable” in a video shared to social media last week.

He said Monday has been a “difficult day” for the airline as about 250 flights were cancellation and some 40,000 passengers were impacted by the system issues.

NATS has since apologised for the fault which it attributed to an issue in a “small but important part” of the air traffic control infrastructure.