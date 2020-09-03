Dublin Airport records its dullest summer in 78 years with 22 days without sunshine

Dublin Airport has recorded its dullest summer in 78 years with 22 days without sunshine this summer.

Temperatures were below average in most places and levels of sunshine were below average all throughout the country this summer, according to Met Eireann.

The summer saw two storms, which saw the strongest gust of wind to be 143km/h at Roche's Point, Co Cork on August 19 during Storm Ellen.

However, Dublin airport saw its dullest summer since 1942.

“Following its sunniest spring on record this year, Dublin Airport had its dullest summer on record, with just 331.4 hours of sunshine (record length 78 years),” said a Met Eireann statement on summer 2020.

While there was no air frost reported, the season’s lowest air and grass minimum were recorded at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon. The lowest air temperature was reported on August 31 with 1.6 degrees while the lowest grass minimum was -1.6 degrees reported on June 8.

The season's highest temperature was reported on the first day of summer, June 1, at Newport in Co Mayo with a temperature of 27.1 degrees.

However, sunshine levels were below average everywhere and were lowest at Gurteen, Co Tipperary with 275.5 hours. Gurteen also recorded the lowest amount of sunshine with 275.5 hours.

Valentia Observatory in Kerry saw its wettest summer since 2009 and saw the highest amounts of rainfall with 561.1mm. Oak Park in Carlow saw the lowest rainfall total for the season with 217.1mm.

Online Editors