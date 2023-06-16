Dublin Airport publishes new guide with tips for older passengers to take the stress out of travelling

Dublin Airport will handle more than 100,000 passengers a day during the summer

Older people travelling through Dublin Airport this summer have been advised to follow key steps to help reduce any travel-related stress.

The airport operator daa has shared a step-by-step guide to the airport for older passengers “or anyone who feels anxious ahead of their journey.”

Crucial information about airport terminals. airlines and how to access the airport by car, taxi or bus are all included in the guide alongside maps and images to help passengers familiarise themselves with the airport.

Passengers who might require mobility assistance are reminded to notify their airline in advance so the correct arrangements can be made.

"We want to take the stress out of travelling for our older passengers or anyone who feels anxious ahead of their journey,” said Louise Bannon, the Director of Marketing at Dublin Airport.

"The short, but comprehensive guide, will give reassurance to passengers with a helpful overview of the passenger journey, offering practical travel tips, and contact details for further assistance.”

She added: "It has been thoughtfully designed, in consultation with Age Action, to help anxious or unfamiliar travellers navigate the airport more easily, providing crucial information about facilities, services, and procedures."

Arriving at the Airport

A number of pick-up and drop-off points are within short walking distance of the airport and shuttle buses run from each of the long-term car parks.

All passengers are advised to pre-book their parking space online ahead of their journey as the long-term car parks are “extremely busy” during the summer.

There are designated spaces for disabled parking permit holders.

Reduced Mobility Drivers can pre-book spaces at dublinariport.com/prm.

Check-in and Security Advice

A step-by-step breakdown of what to expect at check in and during security screening is included in the guide, including where to find information about the correct desk.

An Assistance Lane is available for anyone who might need a little more time or help throughout the security screening process and a number of mobility supports are available when travelling towards the boarding/departure gates.

Facilities and Supports

An Important Flyer wristband or lanyard is available for those who have a non-visible disability such as autism and might require assistance from staff.

Accessible restrooms are available across the airport and each are fitted with assistance chords.

Members of the customer service team are positioned throughout the airport wearing bright pink high visibility jackets who can be reached for assistance.

Anyone wearing an airport lanyard, badge, uniform or vest can also be contacted.

A company called OCS help the airport to provide services to anyone with reduced mobility who may need support or might require a buggy to travel to the gate areas.

“If you require reduced mobility assistance, you should notify your airline in advance of travel – they will arrange this for you with OCS.,” the airport operator says.

“If you have prebooked assistance, OCS can collect you from the carpark at one of their call points or you can meet them at their desks which are located just inside each of the terminals.”

Further information is available at dublinairport.com/reduced-mobility and the full guide for older passengers or those who might be anxious or unfamiliar with travelling through the airport is available on the Dublin Airport website.