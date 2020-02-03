Dublin Airport passenger tests negative for coronavirus

A man who was suspected of having the coronavirus after being rushed to hospital after flying to Dublin from Moscow has tested negative for the infection.

The man, who was placed in isolation after arriving in Dublin Airport on Saturday from Moscow, had a swab analysed at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD.

The test has now come back negative.

The man had been placed in isolation as a precaution while the test results were awaited.

The UCD lab is now able to screen for the coronavirus and can provide a same day result.

The Aeroflot flight landed in Dublin at around 9pm on Saturday where it was met by medical personnel in hazmat suits who boarded the flight to speak to the man, who told them he had come from China via Moscow, it is reported.

Other passengers have reportedly said their temperatures were checked before they were allowed to disembark, and they had to fill out forms and were told they may be contacted in a few days.

The passengers were allowed off the plane at 11pm.

It is understood the passenger, who was taken away by ambulance was brought to an isolation room in the Mater Hospital which has been set up as part of the Irish response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A Co Longford doctor, Laura Noonan, was on the flight and posted details of the incident on her Facebook page 'Laura's Russian Lifeline'.

Dr Noonan had been in Russia to receive treatment for a rare illness she has, and said she had only been on the flight because she was so weak she had to travel home earlier than she had planned.

She posted a photograph of the information sheet from the HSE and Health Protection Surveillance Centre which indicated to passengers that they had been on a flight from Moscow with a possible case of novel coronavirus.

It advised to avoid contact with other people as much as possible that night.

"If you become ill, especially with cough, sore throat, breathlessness or high temperature stay at home or in your hotel room and phone a doctor or 999 for advice, mentioning that you were on this flight. A public health doctor will contact you tomorrow," the advice sheet stated.

Dr Noonan also posted photographs of a person in a hazmat suit on the plane, and an ambulance on the ground beside the plane.