Dublin Airport parking now completely sold out as 425,000 passengers expected to travel over June Bank Holiday weekend

All parking at Dublin Airport is now sold out over the coming days, with passengers intending to travel being urged not to drive to the airport and to take alternative modes of transport – buses, taxis or coaches.

Holidaymakers have been warned that Dublin Airport will be extremely busy this weekend as more than 400,000 passengers travel through the busy airport over the bank holiday weekend.

Passengers are being advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

Earlier this week, DAA, which operates Dublin Airport, has also said that demand for carparking is “extremely high” and urged those who have not secured a space to use public transport where possible.

A search on the portal customers can use to book parking this afternoon said that all car parking spaces were now booked out in coming days.

“The bank holiday is coming. Around 425,000 passengers will travel through Dublin Airport over the coming June bank holiday weekend. We look forward to welcoming all those travelling through,” a DAA spokesperson said.

“Demand for car parking in Dublin Airport's car parks remains extremely high and anyone without an existing booking is encouraged to consider travelling to the airport via public transport, taxi or being dropped off by a friend or relative.

“Passengers departing from Dublin Airport over the coming weekend - and also the weeks and months ahead - are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.”

The operator confirmed last week, that the number of parking spaces available at Dublin Airport is still reduced by 20pc because the 6,200 spaces at the Quick Park facility are still out of action – just as they were last summer,

“This is increasing the pressure on our own car parks, with passenger numbers now back at pre-Covid levels,” daa spokesperson Graeme McQueen said.

“With demand for our car parks expected to remain high through the summer months, passengers are advised to book their parking as far in advance as possible.”

According to DAA, Dublin Airport is seeing record numbers travelling through the airport, with 9.5 million passengers passing through the airport in the first four months of this year.

DAA today unveiled the first of several new food and drink outlets as part of a 15-point plan aiming to provide a better and more enjoyable travel experience for passengers.

The new Lansdowne Bar + Kitchen has now opened its doors on the Arrivals floor in Terminal 1, with four more new outlets set to open over the coming weeks.

Among other outlets due to open shortly are a seasonal pop-up coffee unit in Terminal 1, as well as new outlets from Irish brands including Cloudpicker Coffee Roasters, Camile Thai, and Handsome Burger.

Improvements will also being made to the airport’s lounges, with hot food available in some, while DAA is also promising faster wifi, more seating and better transport options.

It is also aiming to get 90pc of passengers through security in under 20 minutes.