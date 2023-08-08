Dublin Airport operator heading to court today in row with council over number of noisy night flights

Dublin Airport operator DAA will go to the High Court this afternoon to plead for an interim stay against an enforcement notice from Fingal County Council that it says could cause severe disruption to flights.

The Irish Independent understands the stay will be sought today, with the DAA later poised to argue for an injunction against the enforcement notice issued to it by the council last week.

The enforcement notice relates to a planning condition attached to Dublin Airport’s new €320m runway, which opened last year.

One of those conditions prohibits the new runway’s use between 11pm and 7am.

But a second condition caps the total number of flights at the entire airport between 11pm and 7am at 65 – way below the number it currently operates during that time period.

Most of the flights in that period are early-morning departures by the likes of Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

The enforcement notice issued by Fingal County Council to the DAA last week noted that the condition limiting the number of flights between 11pm and 7am had been imposed to “protect residential amenity”.

It gave the DAA, whose chief executive is Kenny Jacobs, six weeks from the date of its enforcement notice to comply with the planning condition.

It’s thought that the DAA will explain in court that if An Bord Pleanala could expedite an appeal already lodged in relation to the planning condition, the enforcement notice may be moot.

Leo Varadkar defends council decision to cut night-time flights at Dublin Airport

Fingal County Council, whose Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) is responsible for monitoring the impact of aircraft noise on communities around Dublin Airport, has previously conceded that a noise quota is a more appropriate method of assessing how many flights should operate at night.

Adopting such methodology would be workaround for the airport and the local authority.

But whatever the outcome, there’s still likely to be stiff opposition from some vocal residents in communities close to the airport who say their quality of life has been adversely affected since the opening of the new runway.

The number of people living near Dublin Airport exposed to potentially harmful levels of aircraft noise at night-time is up 10pc to almost 1,700 since 2019, according to an official report by the aircraft noise regulator.

It also revealed that more than 21,000 living on flight paths used by aircraft taking off and landing at Dublin Airport suffer high levels of sleep disturbance.

The report by ANCA on the effectiveness of noise mitigation measures at Dublin Airport in 2022 found 1,687 people suffer a high impact from aircraft noise above 55 decibels at night time – an extra 154 individuals over 2019 levels.

The World Health Organisation considers that 55 decibels is a level of night-time noise exposure which represents a clear risk to health.

However, it is understood that the DAA is expected to claim in a response to the report that the methodology used by the ANCA in calculating numbers affected by aircraft noise is flawed.

A DAA spokesperson said it noted the ANCA’s findings but that it was “regrettable” that it published the report before its own feedback deadline of August 25.

“We will take time to review the contents and conclusions of the report ahead of this deadline,” the spokesperson added.