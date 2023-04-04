Dublin Airport operator confirms new anti-drone tech won’t be ready for Easter holiday rush due to red tape

Anti-drone technology bought by the operator of Dublin Airport will not be ready to use before the Easter holiday period, the airport operator has confirmed as it prepares for nearly half a million travellers to pass through the airport.

In the first eight weeks of this year, Dublin Airport was closed six times due to illegal drone activity, causing multiple diversions and delays to thousands of passengers.

Ryanair today called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and airport operator DAA to confirm that recently purchased anti-drone equipment at the airport is in place, and fully ready to operate, to prevent illegal drone closures at Dublin Airport over the busy Easter holiday period.

“Transport Minister Eamon Ryan must now confirm that five weeks later the drone disabling equipment at Dublin Airport is operational and ready for use over Easter holidays so that Irish passengers/visitors will not suffer drone closures this Easter or into the summer season,” a Ryanair spokesperson said.

But DAA has confirmed to Independent.ie that while the sophisticated equipment has been purchased, current regulatory red tape prevents it from being used.

“We purchased the anti-drone technology a number of weeks ago and airport fire officers at Dublin Airport have been trained on how to use it. We are currently working through regulatory requirements before we are allowed use it,” its spokesperson confirmed.

The chief of the DAA, Kenny Jacobs, confirmed recently that the new anti-drone technology had been ordered and it was expected to be operational within a matter of weeks.

Ryanair has said it is unacceptable that flights and passengers have suffered repeated delays and diversions due to illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport on six separate days this year

It said it is important that the anti-drone equipment is in place and fully operational at Dublin Airport in advance of the busy Easter holidays, so that Irish passengers and visitors and their families will not suffer any more closures or disruptions due to illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport.

The existing technology in use at Dublin Airport – called Dedrone – helps identify drones but does not have the capacity to force the landing of a device.

Mr Jacobs said the new technology will ensure that any future runway closures because of drone incursions will be of shorter duration or not happen at all.

It is illegal to fly a drone within 5km of an airfield and virtually all drones are supposed to be registered by users.

The Government recently gave the green light for an additional layer of anti-drone equipment to be installed at Dublin airport following the high-profile disruption incidents.

The airport operator said around 485,000 are set to pass through Dublin Airport over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

A total of 248,000 people will depart from Dublin Airport during the five days between Thursday, April 6 and Monday, April 10, and 23,000 will arrive into Ireland through the capital’s airport, making it the busiest weekend of the year so far, daa said.

Easter Monday will be the busiest day of the five-day period, with 103,000 passengers flying in and out of Dublin Airport.

The operator advised departing passengers to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance for a short-haul flight and three hours ahead for a long-haul route.

It also said demand for car parking is very high over Easter, with some days already nearly sold out, with passengers advised to book online in advance and to consider getting to the airport by bus, taxi or drop-off.

Dublin Airport says it has decluttered the terminals, and has rolled out faster wi-fi, extra seating, including dedicated family seating, and new and improved food and drink options.

Following repeated instances of long delays at peak times post-pandemic, it also said 92pc of passengers have been processed in under 20 minutes at the central security screening areas so far this year.

“Passengers travelling from Dublin Airport this busy Easter holiday period can expect to experience improved service standards across both terminals,” daa head of communications Kevin Cullinane said. “While a remarkably busy summer schedule is now well underway, it is great to be back to our normal travel advice to arrive two hours before a short-haul flight and three hours for a long-haul flight after the pandemic. All the crew at Dublin Airport wish all our passengers a safe and enjoyable Easter weekend ahead.”