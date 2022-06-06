Dublin Airport now focuses on arrivals as 20 flights to land in one hour today

Passengers queue outside departures at Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport last week. .Picture Photo: Frank McGrath.

Dublin Airport is bracing itself for the single busiest period of the bank holiday weekend, with 20 flights arriving at a single terminal over the space of just 60 minutes.

The airport is expected to be busy again today as the summer holiday exodus continues, while tens of thousands return from short bank holiday breaks.

However, no major delays are envisaged for arriving passengers, as special measures allied to ongoing staff recruitment have largely addressed recent problems.

Amid chaos last weekend, more than 1,000 departing passengers missed flights and some arriving passengers faced delays of up to three hours in getting their baggage.

Between 11pm and midnight tonight, 20 flights are scheduled to arrive at Terminal 1 – the bulk of which are Ryanair services from all over Europe.

Peak operations at Terminal 2 will occur between 2pm and 3pm when a total of 11 flights will land – many of which will involve large, wide-bodied long-haul aircraft.

The total number of flights arriving at Dublin Airport today is 327, just one flight less than the 328 flight peak recorded on Friday.

New measures including extra security screening lanes and staff reallocations have resulted in a more streamlined process for security processing and passenger handling at both terminals. It is hoped that ongoing staff recruitment fully alleviates the problem at Dublin Airport over the coming weeks. Around 370 extra staff are due to begin work at Dublin Airport from July.

Dublin Airport Authority ( DAA) stressed that it is an airport management company “that does not handle baggage on behalf of any of our airline customers”.

Baggage-handling operators have been preparing for a large increase in passenger numbers and have been liaising closely with airline customers so no major delays are anticipated over the next 48 hours.

Staffing levels will be maximised to coincide with peak flight arrivals and departures.

An incident last week where passengers arriving on a WestJet service from Canada faced a three-hour wait for their baggage was described as “an isolated incident”.

However, at peak flight arrival times, passengers may face longer than the usual 15-30 minute average wait at baggage claim carousels.

Security screening and passenger processing delays resulted in 1,000 passengers missing their departing flights on May 29. As a result of that, special measures were introduced at Dublin Airport last week.

There were no significant passenger delays throughout peak bank holiday operations on Friday and Saturday.