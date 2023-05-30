Dublin Airport issues warning as 425,000 passengers expected to travel through over June Bank Holiday weekend

Irish holidaymakers have been warned that Dublin Airport will be extremely busy this weekend as more than 400,000 passengers travel through the busy airport over the bank holiday weekend.

Passengers are being advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

DAA, which operates Dublin Airport, has also said that demand for carparking is “extremely high” and urged those who have not secured a space to use public transport where possible.

“The bank holiday is coming. Around 425,000 passengers will travel through Dublin Airport over the coming June bank holiday weekend. We look forward to welcoming all those travelling through,” a DAA spokesperson said.

“Demand for car parking in Dublin Airport's car parks remains extremely high and anyone without an existing booking is encouraged to consider travelling to the airport via public transport, taxi or being dropped off by a friend or relative.

“Passengers departing from Dublin Airport over the coming weekend - and also the weeks and months ahead - are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.”

The operator confirmed last week, that the number of parking spaces available at Dublin Airport is still reduced by 20pc because the 6,200 spaces at the Quick Park facility are still out of action – just as they were last summer,

“This is increasing the pressure on our own car parks, with passenger numbers now back at pre-Covid levels,” daa spokesperson Graeme McQueen said.

“With demand for our car parks expected to remain high through the summer months, passengers are advised to book their parking as far in advance as possible.”

According to DAA, Dublin Airport is seeing record numbers travelling through the airport, with 9.5 million passengers passing through the airport in the first four months of this year.