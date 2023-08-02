Dublin Airport issues passenger advice as almost half a million to travel this weekend

New enhanced security scanners are continuing to be rolled out in both terminals

Passengers travelling through Dublin Airport this weekend have been advised to arrive to their terminal two hours ahead of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

Almost half a million people are expected to pass through the airport this bank holiday weekend.

New enhanced security scanners are continuing to be rolled out in both terminals, although the rules around liquids remain the same.

Around 463,000 passengers are set to travel through Dublin Airport across the weekend, with Sunday expected to be the busiest day with just under 119,000 passengers arriving and departing from Dublin Airport.

Friday and Monday will each see 116,000 passengers travel through the airport.

Just under 60,000 people are expected to fly out of the airport this Friday and Sunday – the busiest days for departures this August bank holiday weekend.

"Tens of thousands of people are set to use the long bank holiday weekend as an excuse to escape the miserable weather in Ireland,” said Graeme McQueen, Dublin Airport’s Media Relations Manager.

"With the summer rain continuing to fall around the country, we’re seeing record numbers seeking to swap the umbrellas in their hands for umbrellas in their cocktails on the beach by jumping on a flight to the likes of Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.”

He added that numbers will also be “swelled” by the football taking place in Scotland and England.

“All of those travelling this weekend can look forward to a smooth journey through Dublin Airport, with security processing times of less than 20 minutes being the norm for virtually all passengers this summer,” Mr McQueen added.

"After breezing through security, passengers can then enjoy the host of new food and beverage outlets that we’ve added in both terminals, and avail of the additional seating, faster free Wi-Fi speeds and additional phone charging sockets we’ve rolled out in recent months.

"As always, the team at Dublin Airport are ready to welcome passengers set to fly off on city breaks and sun holidays this weekend.”