Dublin Airport has “no plans anytime soon” to introduce a charge to drop people at the airport despite receiving permission to do so from An Bórd Pleanála, daa chief Kenny Jacobs said.

DAA last month received the green light to proceed with controversial plans to introduce a new tolling system for motorists dropping off and collecting passengers at the airport.

But now DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs has said that the airport authority has “no plans anytime soon” to introduce the charges.

“We've been granted planning permission because we applied for that a good while ago. We don't have any current plans to charge people for drop off.

“It was part of planning permission for a number of things. And we want to just look about the whole ramp up and the ramp away from T1 and T2 but we don't have any current plans or any plans in the near future to charge for drop-offs,” Mr Jacobs said on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

Looking ahead to the summer, Mr Jacobs said that the queues and hundreds of missed flights which materialised last year will not occur this year.

“It's not going to happen again. I think we're in a good place for this summer. It will be very busy. I think traffic volumes will be close to 2019 levels, but if I take the Easter period, we got 92pc of all the passengers travelling through Easter got through security in 20 minutes.

“That's about 100,000 people a day. So actually Easter for us is a bigger test than the summer which is three months so I'm comfortable the summer will be good.

“It will be busy but it absolutely won't be a repeat of the scenes last year.

“It won't look anything like last summer. We've worked really really hard. We have a very good team and the team have worked hard we're in a much better place and I can assure the travelling public go ahead and book your flight. Dublin airport will be busy. But our intention is that you get through security in less than 20 minutes,” Mr Jacobs said.

Addressing recent concerns over security at the airport after a man boarded a flight without a boarding pass or passport, Mr Jacobs said the incident “should not have happened” but that he was happy with where security levels are at the airport.

“I'm very comfortable with the staff training, and I'm very comfortable with the security that we have, and I'm very comfortable with the oversight that is on us here in Ireland to make sure that security is in the right place,” Mr Jacobs said.

Asked why he did not appear before an Oireachtas Transport Committee recently when invited to, Mr Jacobs said: “I was at the committee only 11 weeks ago and you know, they've asked me to come in during a very, very busy Easter period when we've got 100,000 people going through Dublin Airport each day.

“We also had the American president here for four days last week. So it's a very busy time. My focus and our focus is on the summer and getting passengers through the terminal. We gave them a very good update. I'm a big fan of Oireachtas oversight. And I've said that I will go in there at the earliest possible time Once we're through the peak of the season”.





