Dublin Airport has busiest first quarter ever with nearly 2.5m passengers in March alone

Dublin Airport has had its busiest January, February and March ever in the first three months of 2023.

Almost 2.5m people passed through the airport last month, 30,000 more than the previous highest March tally in 2019, marking a major rebound for international travel post-Covid-19.

A total of 2.48m passengers went through Dublin Airport in March 33pc higher than in March 2022. This is the third consecutive month of record passenger numbers at the country’s biggest airport.

During the month there were a total of 1.23m arriving passengers at Dublin Airport and 1.25m departing passengers.

Some 6.65m passengers went through Dublin Airport in the first three months of 2023, which is just higher than 2019 levels.

Cork Airport has also had a strong year to date with 500,000 passengers using the airport in the year to date. Meanwhile 2.5m passengers are expected to use Cork Airport over the course of the year.

DAA CEO, Kenny Jacobs, said the airport’s busiest St Patrick’s weekend in years, combined with Six Nations games and other events has led to a “really busy March”.

“ACI Europe, our industry body is reporting that passenger levels across Europe are generally down 12pc when compared to 2019, so international travel to and from Dublin and Cork airports has now recovered and is exceeding pre-pandemic levels,” Mr Jacobs said.

“This is largely driven by flights to and from Continental Europe and transatlantic routes, followed by leisure demand and significant capacity expansion by our Irish based airline partners,” Mr Jacobs said.

Dublin Airport is also back to being Europe’s fifth largest transatlantic hub, Mr Jacobs said.

Dublin Airport also commenced a HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil) trial as an alternative fuel source for vehicles in the airport’s light and heavy fleets last month.

HVO fuel, which is made from waste renewable materials such as vegetable oils, can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 90pc versus diesel and can also contribute to improved air quality.

Pending the trial outcome, daa will seek to transition light and heavy vehicles in the airport’s fleet to the new fuel source, it said.