Dublin Airport has busiest ever day in past week as passenger numbers return to pre-Covid levels

New figures show that a total of 120,585 passengers passed through the airport on July 30 – the highest number ever recorded in a single day.

Over 3.4 million people travelled through Dublin Airport last month, a 13pc increase on the same month last year and on par with July 2019.

Meanwhile, Cork Airport also had a busy month, experiencing the busiest July in 15 years.

"Given July was the wettest month on record, it's perhaps no surprise that thousands of passengers opted to swap soggy Ireland for sunnier climes and jumped on a flight for a last-minute summer holiday,” said Kenny Jacobs, CEO of daa.

"The busiest days in July normally come in the middle part of the month, but this year passenger numbers continued to rise as the month went on at both Dublin and Cork airports."

He said the summer has been “really smooth” so far at both airports and thanked the teams working in both for their hard work.

“The team at Dublin Airport continues to knock it out of the park this summer, getting 99.6pc of passengers through security in less than 20 minutes during the month of July. Indeed, during June and July combined - the first two months of the really busy three-month summer period - 99 out of every 100 passengers has got through security screening in under 20 minutes, which is a performance that would rival any other capital city airport in Europe this summer.”

Mr Jacobs said three in four people got through security in under 10 minutes on Sunday and 98pc getting through in under 20 minutes.

All 31 days in July saw passengers numbers of more than 100,000 travelling through Dublin Airport, Mr Jacobs said.