Dublin Airport declared a full emergency this afternoon after a Ryanair airplane suffered a problem with a nose wheel.

Airport operator DAA said the emergency was declared following the arrival of the Ryanair flight from Liverpool at around 5.30pm.

It said all passengers were able to disembark the aircraft normally and that the flow of air traffic into the airport was restricted during the incident.

It is understood that the aircraft suffered a problem with the nose wheel.

