Dublin Airport: Emergency declared after Ryanair aircraft suffers problem with nose landing gear

Emergency services at the scene of an incident involving a Ryanair aircraft at Dublin Airport. Photo: Damien Storan

The south runway at Dublin Airport remains closed tonight after an incident involving a Ryanair aircraft this afternoon.

Airport operator DAA declared a full emergency after the aircraft, which was arriving from Liverpool at around 5.30pm, experienced a problem with its nose landing gear.

DAA said in a statement: "A full emergency was declared at Dublin Airport this afternoon following the arrival of Ryanair flight FR5542 from Liverpool.

"The Dublin Airport Fire Service responded, and the passengers disembarked the aircraft normally once the all-clear was given by the Airport Fire Officer.

"There were no initial reports of any injuries. National Ambulance Service personnel and medics met passengers on arrival inside the terminal.”

It said flights into the airport were suspended during the incident.

"The south runway remains closed with the north runway in sole use this evening due to the emergency,” it added.

A spokesman for Ryanair said the aircraft had experienced “a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing”.

"Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers," he added.