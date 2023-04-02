Dublin Airport: Disruption for passengers as protesters block road

Air passengers at Dublin Airport faced disruption for the second Sunday in a row today after protesters blocked the main Airport Roundabout.

The protest began around 2pm and ended at 3pm.

Airport operators DAA said the protest caused “traffic disruptions”.

Due to a protest at the Airport Roundabout, traffic exiting @DublinAirport is currently disrupted. @GardaTraffic is at the scene managing traffic assisted by Airport Police. Passengers travelling to and from the airport this afternoon should allow additional time if possible. pic.twitter.com/vrkIBVhZHK — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 2, 2023

“There was traffic disruption for a second Sunday as vehicles were prevented by protesters exiting Dublin Airport for a short period this afternoon,” said a spokesperson for the DAA.

“The situation was carefully managed by An Garda Síochána and Airport Police to ensure minimal disruption for passengers.”

The protest caused traffic congestion on T1 and T2 roads, and was slow exiting the airport campus via Castlemoate Road.