Dublin Airport: Delays and cancellations due to UK air traffic control issues

Flights in and out of Dublin Airport are experiencing delays and cancellations due to air traffic control issues in the UK.

The airport, operated by the DAA, released a statement today and urged passengers to pay close attention to any online updates.

“Air Traffic Control issues in the UK today are resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of Dublin Airport,” a spokesperson said.

"We advise all passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline in advance of travelling.”

UK airspace has been hit by a network-wide failure for air traffic control systems, a British airline has said.

Loganair warned customers on X, formally known as Twitter, that flights may be subject to delays due to the outage.

In a statement, the Glasgow-based airline said: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.

“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”

This comes at the end of a bank holiday weekend in the UK and a busy day for travel.

In a statement, National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which provides air traffic control services in the UK, said: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

It did not give an estimate of how long it would take to fix the problem, or what had caused it.