Hundreds of people lined up outside and inside Terminal 2, as Aer lingus attempts to manually check in passengers for their flights. 10/9/22. Picture by Fergal Phillips

Liz Ryan, Tadgh Lynch and their two children Tadgh Óg (1) and Lilly (3) at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus has issued a full list of cancelled flights amid major technical problems meaning it had to scrap all scheduled departures from Dublin Airport to Europe and the UK this afternoon.

It also admitted that it could not give a timeframe for when normal service would be resumed, as chaos again hit thousands of passengers trying to depart Dublin Airport.

The airline has apologised to customers after footage on social media showed thousands of people queueing outside Terminal 2.

The airline said that customers affected by the disruption will be able to change their travel plans free of charge.

Aer Lingus also said it was endeavouring to operate some flights that were originally scheduled to depart before 2pm but added "as we are relying on manual process for these flights, there remains a risk of cancellation".

An initial statement said: "Due to a major incident with a network provider, our cloud-based systems enabling check-in, boarding and our website are currently unavailable.

"A UK network provider servicing the cloud-based system has experienced a major break in connectivity impacting both primary and secondary connectivity.

"At this time the provider has not been able to give Aer Lingus an estimate of the time when the break in connectivity will be restored.

"Unfortunately, this is causing severe disruption to Aer Lingus services today.

"Consequently, all flights originally scheduled to depart from Dublin Airport for European and United Kingdom destinations from 2pm onwards today have had to be cancelled."

The airline later added that flights scheduled to depart to Dublin Airport from Europe from 2pm onwards today have also had to be cancelled, with the exception of flights from Portugal and Spain, which it said it planned to operate, albeit with delays.

It said flights originally scheduled to depart to Dublin from the United Kingdom from 2pm onwards were cancelled and flights to and from the Aer Lingus bases in Cork, Shannon and Belfast are planned to operate, albeit with delays and risk of short-notice cancellations.

It added that Aer Lingus regional flights (operated by Emerald Airlines) are currently planned to operate today, albeit with delays and risk of short-notice cancellations.

Aer Lingus said it was unable to communicate directly with customers but asked them not to travel to Dublin airport.

The airline said: "We sincerely apologise to all customers impacted by today's disruption and cancellations.

"Any customer impacted by today's disruptions will be able to change their travel plans, free of charge either through our call centre or social media channels.

"We will advise customers when IT systems are restored and this change option is fully available to our customers.

"As soon as systems are restored our teams will work to re-accommodate those impacted as efficiently as possible, and share information regarding customers' rights and the airlines' obligations.

"We are working intensively with our system partners and their network partners to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible."

In a tweet, Dublin Airport said impacted passengers should contact the airline directly about next steps.

The airport also said that no other airlines are affected.

Customers reported long queues at the airport on Saturday as Aer Lingus check in for earlier flights was being handled manually.

Tadgh Lynch and Liz Ryan were part of the thousands of people who waited in terminal two this lunchtime. They did not know if their planned trip to Vancouver would go ahead, but feared it was "not going to happen".

It was to be their first family holiday with daughter Lilly (3) and son Tadgh Og (1).

The couple, who live in Kilkenny city, arrived at 10am for at 1.10 pm flight.

“It looks like we’re going to miss the flight today and we’re hoping that they might put us on a flight tomorrow, or else we’ll cancel and just book for another time,” Mr Lynch said.

“We haven’t been out of the country together in three years. We were really looking forward to it and the kids were looking forward to it.”

The family were going to visit Ms Ryan’s brother Sean in Vancouver and she said the whole situation is “disappointing”.

“The trip is only for a week, so if we can’t get out tomorrow it’s not worthwhile going,” Ms Ryan said.

“We didn’t hear anything until we got here. There’s practically no information, the website is down. They could at least have a few more people explaining the situation.

“I’d definitely think twice about it [flying from Dublin] again. I’d happily go home now if they told us it was cancelled because there are thousands of people here and they just keep coming.”

The couple managed to find a tight corner with a small bench to rest on, and Mr Lynch said they were “lucky” to get it.

“We were lucky in a way because we couldn’t get parking so we had to go to terminal one parking and that we were able to come straight inside. So we count ourselves lucky that we’re not queuing outside with the kids,” he added.

Tallaght couple, Ciaran Kennedy and his wife Clare (40s) arrived at Dublin Airport at 9 am with their three children (5,7 and 9).

The family were due to flight Orlando at 2.50pm. The Kennedys have “been saving for the holiday for three years” and it was already cancelled once due to the pandemic.

By noon today they had already been queuing for three hours.

“We arrived at 9am and as we were getting out of the taxi we saw the doors being closed up and they were putting barriers in place. We were told that the Aer Lingus website was down and we had to queue up,” Mr Kennedy said.

“There’s very little information apart from the systems are down at they’re working to get them back up.”

“It took us an hour and a half to get in the door alone. We’ve been here three hours and all we’ve gotten is a bottle of water and we’ve three children,” Ms Kennedy added.

“We have two and half hours to get through this and then we have to do pre-clearance. We’re here on Skyscanner trying to figure out do we take a hit ourselves. Once we get on a plane today I don’t care. I’d take anything, it’s just there’s no information.”

As the Kennedys and countless other families leaned on their luggage for support inside, Valerie Wall and James Corcoran queued outside with hundreds more people as the midday sun beamed down.

The couple moved back to Ireland recently, having spent over 20 years in the US.

There were “planning” to go to Greece for five nights but did not think the holiday would go ahead.

“There was no communication, we just had to hear about it on the news,” Ms Wall said.

“We just moved back from America after 26 years and this is just craziness to us. This is just a disgrace and with no communication.”

Mr Corcoran said a “lot of” his friends have started “avoiding Dublin Airport if possible”.

“They’ll go Shannon, stopping Boston, Newark or JFK when they’re getting to Chicago instead of dealing with Dublin. It’s a direct flight and they won’t do it.

“That’s the pearls of travelling, but this takes it to a new level.”

He added that if their trip is cancelled, plan B will be “the Bottle Tower [pub] in Churchtown”.

