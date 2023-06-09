Dublin Airport: Car park spaces currently available for every summer weekend

Those planning on jetting off from Dublin Airport on a weekend break this summer can rest assured as there is currently availability at four of the airport's car parks.

Ireland’s largest airport has three short-term car parks with a total of 3,750 parking spaces, and four long-term car parks with 18,600 spaces.

Currently, there is parking available at Terminal 1 Short Term Block C, Terminal 2 Short Term, Express Red Long Term and Holiday Blue Long term for every weekend in June, July and August, including the bank holiday.

However, the demand is high this weekend as it appears that all car parks are fully booked.

According to the airport’s website, Terminal 1 Short Term Block C car park, which would cost €70 from 6pm this evening until 6pm on Sunday evening, is fully sold out.

The Terminal 2 Short Term car park, which would set you back €63 for the same period, is also fully booked along with the Express Red Long Term car park, which costs €29.50, as well as the Holiday Blue Long Term car park which has a price of €27.50 for the two days.

As it stands, all four car parks are available to book next weekend for the same prices.

There is capacity available for the weekend of June 24, prices remain unchanged except for the Terminal 2 Short Term car park which has increased by €7 for a 48-hour period starting on the evening of Friday, June 23.

The price for the 48-hour weekend period remains the same for every weekend across July and August.

The Terminal 1 Short Term Block A car park appears to be unavailable every weekend throughout the summer months.

The other two long-term car parks at the airport are the Terminal 2 Long Term Surface car park and the Express Green car park.

The Holiday Blue Long Term car park is the cheapest option at Dublin Airport and has 8,000 spaces, 24-hour security and is located off exit 4 on the M50.

Buses are scheduled to depart from the Holiday Blue Car Park every 15 minutes to drop passengers at the Terminal buildings.

The typical transfer time is approximately 15 minutes, and the bus service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.