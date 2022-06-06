Dublin Airport Authority set aside €100m as it cut jobs, but now struggles for staff

The DAA set aside €100m for restructuring costs in 2020 – most of it to pay for hundreds of redundancies – even as it received €34m in pandemic supports from various governments that year.

The voluntary redundancy scheme introduced by the airport operator during the first year of the Covid crisis saw about 800 people leave the business by the end of 2020.

The DAA shouldered an almost €100m charge for restructuring costs in 2020, and spent about €61m of that on redundancies and related termination and retirement benefits for those leaving the business.

That left €40m still set aside to pay for additional restructuring and redundancy costs.

That means the 800 redundancies recorded in 2020 could have cost an average of more than €75,000 each.

Dalton Philips, the DAA’s chief executive, receives an annual salary of €250,000.

However, the total pay he received in 2020 was just over €366,000.

That included a basic salary, including a Covid-related pay reduction, of €217,000 as well as pension contributions and other taxable benefits totalling nearly €150,000.

“Following the outbreak of Covid-19 and to mitigate the impact of the revenue losses, a significant restructuring plan was embarked on, which is designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the group,” the DAA said in its 2020 annual report published this time last year.

“This restructuring plan includes a range of cost-­mitigating actions, as well as implementing new ways of working across the organisation,” it added.

“This restructuring programme comprised a number of options including a voluntary severance scheme, career break options and other changes to ongoing work practices and conditions.”

The redundancy scheme also resulted in a tax credit of €12.2m for the group.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, the DAA had been paying staff 80pc of their ­salaries.

But it had not paid them performance-related pay, profit share or overtime payments in that period.

That meant that some staff members had seen their effective pay cut by 45pc.

“These and other measures have generated very significant payroll cost savings,” Mr Philips told staff early last year.

“We have also dramatically reduced all non-payroll costs and are continuing to make savings wherever we can.

“In total, we reduced our costs by 50pc during the period from April to December last year,” he added.

Additional redundancies – as many as 1,000 – were made across its Aer Rianta International arm that operates services on behalf of other ­airports around the world.

The DAA’s staff cull means it is struggling to meet a surge in demand as travellers flock abroad now that Covid restrictions have eased.

Some staff are concerned about what the future will bring. One source said: “The whole problem here is that there was a clear ambition to get rid of the old Aer Rianta staff on reasonable terms and conditions, so they have now become a low terms and conditions employer in the semi-state sector.

“You can’t recruit and can’t hold on to them on those terms and conditions.”