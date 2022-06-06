| 10.6°C Dublin

Dublin Airport Authority set aside €100m as it cut jobs, but now struggles for staff

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips Expand

John Mulligan and Anne-Marie Walsh

The DAA set aside €100m for restructuring costs in 2020 – most of it to pay for hundreds of redundancies – even as it received €34m in pandemic supports from various governments that year.

The voluntary redundancy scheme introduced by the airport operator during the first year of the Covid crisis saw about 800 people leave the business by the end of 2020.

