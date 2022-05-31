Dublin Airport Authority seconded four executives to Saudi Arabia

The DAA seconded four senior executives from Dublin Airport to Saudi Arabia this year after it won a contract to operate the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The senior-level departures come as DAA management scramble to deal with a meltdown in passenger screening services that overwhelmed Dublin Airport last weekend.

While some of the senior staff from Dublin Airport who are now working at Jeddah are from the retail side of the business, they all possess key strategic and operational experience. A spokesman for the DAA confirmed that four staff members have moved from Dublin Airport to Jeddah, while two have moved from Cork Airport and two from the DAA’s Aer Rianta International arm.

The Irish Independent has ascertained that among the key exits from Dublin Airport for Saudi Arabia in recent months is David Rooney, who is now operations supervisor at King Abdulaziz airport.

He was the airport operations centre team lead at Dublin Airport from April 2019 until last month, when he became an operations supervisor in Jeddah for DAA International.

John Holland, who was the head of retail support functions with Aer Rianta International from late 2020 until March this year, is now the director of commercial strategy and analytics at Jedco, the company behind the Saudi airport and which awarded the contract to the DAA.

At Dublin Airport and Cork Airport, he was responsible for helping with the recovery of the retail business from the Covid pandemic.

In his LinkedIn entry, he notes that his specialities include “strategic planning for large organisations”.

Ian Craig is among the executives who are now based in Jeddah, where he works as an occupational health and safety manager. He joined the DAA in 2010 and his roles included co-ordinating the operational response to all “unplanned or extraordinary events” at Terminal 2 and is “skilled in crisis management”.

Paul Neeson, who was the head of retail operations at Dublin Airport from 2019 until March this year, is now the vice-president, commercial, with Jedco for DAA International.

Niall McCarthy, who was managing director of the DAA-controlled Cork Airport from 2012 until April this year, is now on secondment to Jedco as the vice president of operations.

DAA International was awarded a five-year contract earlier this year by Jedco to operate the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

While Saudi Arabia has an appalling human rights record, the DAA also operates airport facilities in its capital, Riyadh, and has been selected to operate the country’s new Red Sea International Airport that’s due to open later this year.

Separately, Ryanair accused the DAA of having “mismanaged the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis” and said it was “price gouging” with its application of airport charges.

It said the DAA is seeking an 88pc price increase from 2023 on “its already high” airport charges in Dublin.