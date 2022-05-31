| 5.8°C Dublin

Dublin Airport Authority seconded four executives to Saudi Arabia

Ryanair has accused the DAA of 'price gouging' Expand

John Mulligan and Sarah Collins

The DAA seconded four senior executives from Dublin Airport to Saudi Arabia this year after it won a contract to operate the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The senior-level departures come as DAA management scramble to deal with a meltdown in passenger screening services that overwhelmed Dublin Airport last weekend.

