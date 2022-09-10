Hundreds of people lined up outside and inside Terminal 2, as Aer lingus attempts to manually check in passengers for their flights. 10/9/22. Picture by Fergal Phillips

Aer Lingus says its “systems have now been restored” as it works to get flights back on track following a day of chaos at Dublin Airport.

Major technical problems meant it had to scrap all scheduled departures from Dublin to Europe and the UK this afternoon.

A statement this evening said: “As systems have now been restored we are contacting customers directly in order to re-accommodate them as efficiently as possible.”

The airline earlier apologised to customers after footage on social media showed thousands of people queueing outside Terminal 2.

The airline said that customers affected by the disruption will be able to change their travel plans free of charge.

The airline earlier said it was unable to communicate directly with customers but asked them not to travel to Dublin airport while the disruption was ongoing.

The most recent statement said: “Aer Lingus sincerely apologises to customers for the severe disruption caused today by the unavailability of key systems for check-in, boarding and our website.

“This system outage was caused by a break in connectivity in services from a UK network provider.

“The break in connectivity has now been restored and we are taking steps to bring all of our systems back online.

“Aer Lingus had to cancel 51 flights today, mainly to and from Dublin / European & UK destinations.

“Aer Lingus is operating all of its transatlantic services from Dublin, albeit with delays and reduced passenger numbers in some instances due to security restrictions applying as a result of the systems outage.

“Our transatlantic services from Shannon operated as normal today. Aer Lingus Regional (operated by Emerald Airlines) are also planning to operate remaining services today, albeit with delays.

“Any customer impacted by today’s disruptions will be able apply for a refund or change their travel plans, free of charge through Aerlingus.com, our call centres and our social media channels.

“As systems have now been restored we are contacting customers directly in order to re-accommodate them as efficiently as possible.

“We have made additional customer service agents available to deal with high call volumes – please bear with us as we try to service all customer queries.

“We will also share information regarding customers’ rights and the airlines’ obligations under Regulation (EC) 261/2004.

“Aer Lingus advises customers that its operations for tomorrow are planned to operate as normal. Customers are advised to come to the airports at the normal time for their scheduled flight.”

In a tweet earlier today, Dublin Airport said impacted passengers should contact the airline directly about next steps.

The airport also said that no other airlines are affected.

Customers reported long queues at the airport on Saturday as Aer Lingus check in for earlier flights was being handled manually.