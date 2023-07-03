DSPCA says cost of living crisis causing ‘dramatic increase’ in number of animals abandoned

Ireland’s oldest and largest animal rescue centre has experienced a 35pc increase in the number of animals in need of its services since last year.

The DSPCA’s intake of small animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and reptiles alone has now doubled since March 2022.

Founded in 1840, the DSPCA rescue, rehabilitate and rehome an average of over 2,500 animals every year through their adoptions and foster programme.

The charity said the cost-of-living crisis and return to office in the wake of the pandemic means that the DSPCA has experienced a “dramatic increase” in the number of animals in need of its services with pet owners feeling the pressure more than ever.

There are currently 370 animals being cared for by the charity.

This comes as the DSPCA announced the launch of a new three-year partnership with the country’s largest pet insurer Allianz Insurance.

Currently operating at full capacity, the partnership with Allianz Insurance aims to significantly boost the charity’s rehoming programme.

Funding provided by Allianz Insurance will support the upgrade of increased kennel space by 50pc and improve enrichment for the animals while waiting on their new homes.

The increased intake of animals and surging costs of running the day-to-day operations of the shelter, such as the ambulance service, veterinary supplies and specialist food, means funding is critical to ensure the DSPCA can continue to care for the most vulnerable animals in our community.

Donations also ensure the DSPCA veterinary team has enough medication, specialist equipment and facilities to provide the best possible care for every animal that the charity rescues, both domestic and wild.

CEO of the DSPCA Pat Watt said: “We are delighted to have the continued support of Allianz Insurance, an organisation that understands and is aligned with the mission and values of the DSPCA.

“Their ongoing support, which we are very grateful for significantly contributes towards the work of the DSPCA in rescuing, rehoming and rehabilitating animals and advancing the animal welfare landscape in Ireland.”

Speaking on the announcement at the DSPCA’s shelter in Rathfarnham, Dublin, chief underwriting officer at Allianz Insurance said through this partnership, the company can ensure that protection extends to the “safety and enrichment of animals coming into the sanctuary, while they wait on their new homes”.

Helen Merry said: “Animals can bring so much enjoyment to the lives of their owners, and our recent survey shows that there are also huge benefits with 95pc of pet owners stating their pet positively contributes to their mental and physical health and are good companions when feeling alone or isolated. This is why we would encourage those looking to own a pet to visit the DSPCA.”

Recent research by Allianz Insurance found that 57pc of the population own a pet, and 90pc of pet owners in the country consider their pet to be another member of their family.