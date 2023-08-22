DSPCA expects to rescue more than 1,000 cats this year as it launches adoption drive

The DSPCA says it expects to rescue and rehome more than 1,000 cats and kittens this year as the charity launched a new appeal encouraging anyone considering fostering or adopting a cat to visit them.

The Rathfarnham-based shelter has noticed an increase in the number of rescues taken in this summer.

This time of year is known as ‘Kitten Season at the DSPCA’ because the warm weather acts as a catalyst for bringing un-spayed female cats into heat, usually every three weeks. One stray female cat can have at least two to three litters during these months, many of whom will enter the feral or stray cat population struggling to survive in harsh conditions.

DSPCA experts have highlighted the fact that neutering just one actively breeding male and one female cat can prevent more than 2,000 unwanted kitten births in just four years – which can reach more than 66,000 in six years and more than two million in eight years.

Corporate relations manager Suzanne McGovern said that during kitten season there was always a greater demand for foster and adoptive families at the DSPCA.

"Although it can be a big commitment for the first few weeks of the kitten’s life, volunteering to bottle-feed or foster kittens is a hugely rewarding experience and can provide critical socialisation at the start of a kitten’s life. When you adopt a cat from the DSPCA, they will be neutered and vaccinated. Our cattery facility is open from 12 to 4pm every Tuesday to Sunday and we’d love those who are interested in fostering or adopting to visit or get in touch at cattery@dspca.ie,” Ms McGovern said.