Dry, sunny weekend in store, but cold front expected from early next week

A dry, sunny weekend is in store again as temperatures will remain above average in the mid to high 20s, bringing sunshine across the country.

Yesterday, the highest temperature was recorded in Newport, Co Mayo, where the mercury topped 29.6C.

Thousands of beachgoers are expected to flock to tourist hotspots again this weekend to take advantage of the glorious weather before it breaks on Monday.

“Temperatures will be 4 or 5C above average for this time of year over the weekend, and we’re looking at temperatures in the mid-20s, getting up to 27C on Saturday,” said Gavin Gallagher, Meteorologist from Met Éireann.

“Both days over the weekend will be mostly dry, a few light showers may break out in the west of the country, but we’re not expecting any heavy showers over the weekend,” he said.

On Saturday, it may be cooler in the east of the country due to easterly breezes with temperatures of about 20C on the east coast and ranging from 23 to 27C around the country.

“We’ve seen the end of the thunderstorms,” said Mr Gallagher, as the threat of heavy thunderstorms moves across into the UK.

It will be “mostly dry and very warm” overall this weekend, with temperatures ranging from 23 to 26C on Sunday. However, the unusually warm weather will break on Monday.

“It looks like a cold front moving down across the country early on Monday, but it may still be warm and dry in the south and east of the country early on Monday.

“By Monday afternoon, it will have cooled down back to about normal and by Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures may be slightly below normal for July with a maximum temperature of 16 to 18C,” said the meteorologist.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging road users to take extra care on the roads as the recent dry weather breaks over the coming days.

During prolonged dry weather a build-up of oil and rubber can deposit on the roads, and when mixed with rain can become hazardous. The greasy road surface increases stopping distances and the risk of a skid.

The RSA said road users can get “caught-out” in the change in road conditions and are urging them to slow down on wet roads and allow extra distance from the vehicle in front.

Irish Water are urging the public to conserve water as temperatures remain high this weekend. There are currently 70 out of 750 water treatment plants that are in drought, or at risk of drought, the majority in Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Wexford and Donegal.

“Most customers in these counties have had no impact to water supply, however, there are targeted night-time restrictions within counties to ensure water supplies can be provided to customers during the day,” said Irish Water.

Tom Cuddy from Irish Water said: “In some areas of the country we have had little or no rain since early June. This puts supply pressure on areas that are reliant on groundwater sources which are slower to recharge.

“Over the past seven days, there has been less than 1mm across the country and some stations in the Dublin area reporting 0mm.”



