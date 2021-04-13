Dafne Schilling Bernardes and Adriano Buchling from Clontarf take a selfie along the coast at Dollymount during sunny weather in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

It will be a largely dry and clear week - but temperatures are to remain relatively low.

The west and south of the country are to experience the most sunshine this week, but cloud cover and rain are set to creep across the nation as the weekend arrives.

Tuesday will see widespread sunshine as any remaining fog clears by the late morning, to leave a bright afternoon. Cloud will sweep over some areas by evening, with the possibility of scattered showers, heaviest over Ulster this evening.

Read More

“It will be feeling a little milder than recent days with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light variable breezes,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Tuesday night will be a cold night with the possibility of frost as temperatures falling below freezing to -1 in places.

Wednesday will be a very similar day with highs of 10-13 degrees, a slight possibility of showers in the north, with thick fog developing on Wednesday night.

Thursday will see another bright and mainly dry day with sunny spells. However, isolated showers will develop in the east and southeast through the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate southeast breeze.

“It will be dry for most on Friday with sunny spells early in the day.

"However, cloud will build from the west through the day and this will bring patchy light rain or drizzle to western and southwestern coastal areas on Friday evening.

!Feeling cooler under that cloud cover with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light to moderate southeast to south breeze,” the forecaster added.

Cloud and drizzle will become more persistent throughout Friday night and into the weekend.

Saturday will be a cloudy day with forecasts showing rain and drizzle will spread across the western half of the country while much of the east will hold dry. Sunday will be largely similar as temperatures trend slightly upwards with next week expected to bring warmer days in the high teens.

Read More

Online Editors