Early morning fog and mist will lift to leave a dry day with long sunny spells and temperatures of up to 24C.

Met Éireann is predicting a dry weekend throughout the country with temperatures above average as we head into September.

There will be patchy cloud over Ulster and some patches of mist and fog along coasts but it will be mainly sunny all over Ireland today, with temperatures ranging from 19 to 24C. It will be warmest along the western coast today.

“Sunday will also be a mainly dry day with sunny spells developing once any lingering mist and fog clears in the morning. It will be a little cloudier than it has been though, with the best of the sunshine in the south,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Highest temperatures will range from 17C in the north to 23C in the south.

The outlook remains relatively settled into next week, with mainly dry conditions and sunny spells. Temperatures will drop slightly, with highs in the high teens or low twenties.

“Remaining largely dry on Monday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. There is the chance of an isolated light shower in the afternoon. Feeling a little cooler with highest temperatures of 17 to 21C, warmest in Munster,” the forecaster said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be largely dry days with sunny spells, but there is a chance of isolated showers, as temperatures dip slightly to between 16 to 20C during the day.

The outlook for later into next week and next weekend shows it will stay generally settled but with a possibility of a few light showers. Temperatures should still see highs in the light teens heading into the first week of September.

