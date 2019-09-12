Drunken youths 'used flightless chicken as a football'

An animal welfare group has expressed its shock after rescuing a chicken that was being used as a football by a gang of drunk youths.

Waterford Animal Welfare said they were alerted by gardaí after finding the badly abused chicken in the possession of a gang of drunk youths.

The chicken was found in a corner surrounded by empty cans.

When the welfare group brought the animal to the vet, they discovered its wings had been clipped and it had a severely infected wound. It was also unable to walk.

A spokesman for the charity told Independent.ie that the chicken was in "horrendous condition" and had to be put down.

He said they were called by gardaí on Monday evening.

"The call was for a chicken that, according to witnesses, was being used as a football by a group of intoxicated young adults.

"My daughter went over and rescued the chicken off him. We brought it to a vet. We discovered its wings had been clipped so it couldn't fly, it was unable to walk. It had an infection on its chest from pushing itself across the ground.

"He was in a terrible state, he was cowering in a corner between a fence and a wall and there was cans all over it."

Gardai confirmed, "Gardaí on patrol in Waterford came across an injured hen at approximately 8:20pm on the 9th of September 2019. Animal Welfare were contacted.

"No arrests have been made. Enquires are ongoing. "

