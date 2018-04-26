Drumm made bank staff 'walk around' to boost morale

Former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm organised a "little walk around" of the bank's floor to boost staff morale in the aftermath of the so-called "St Patrick's Day massacre" which saw share prices plummet in 2008.

Former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm organised a "little walk around" of the bank's floor to boost staff morale in the aftermath of the so-called "St Patrick's Day massacre" which saw share prices plummet in 2008.

Mr Drumm was heard on a taped phone call telling a colleague he wanted to show "a sign of strength".

The tape was played to the jury in Mr Drumm's trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. In a later email, as Anglo ran short of money, Mr Drumm emailed the same executive: "A bill a month seems a tough nut to crack."

Mr Drumm (51) has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to defraud by dishonestly creating the impression that Anglo's customer deposits were €7.2bn larger than they were in September 2008. He is alleged to have conspired with Anglo's former finance director Willie McAteer and head of capital markets John Bowe, as well as Irish Life and Permanent's then-CEO Denis Casey and others.

The case centres on a series of deposits which circulated between Anglo and ILP. The transfers were routed through Irish Life Assurance, returning to Anglo where they were treated as customer deposits. Mr Drumm also denies false accounting, by providing misleading information to the market.

Irish Independent