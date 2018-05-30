Drugs worth over €1,000,000 and a semi-automatic shotgun have been seized by gardaí following an intelligence led operation in Dublin.

Drugs worth over €1,000,000 and a semi-automatic shotgun have been seized by gardaí following an intelligence led operation in Dublin.

Drugs worth over €1 million seized after gardaí witness shotgun being 'transferred between two vehicles'

The shotgun was seized after gardaí witnessed it being handed over between two vehicles in the Finglas area on Monday.

Both cars were stopped and the firearm was recovered. A man (31) and a woman (53) have been arrested and are currently being detained for questioning.

Gardai discovered cocaine worth €140,000 and heroin worth an estimated €900,000 during follow up searches. A sum of cash was also seized.

Investigations are continuing.

Online Editors