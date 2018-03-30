Drugs worth €1.6m seized in Carlow as part of international operation

A search was carried out at a premises on Tullow Road, Carlow today by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

The operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting serious and organised cross jurisdictional criminal activity with the assistance of Europol.

Both men are currently detained under drug trafficking legislation at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Special Crime Operations said: "This significant drug seizure and associated arrests are the consequence of ongoing liaison on the part of An Garda Síochána, at an international level.

"The seizure of cannabis herb at a premises in Carlow arises from ongoing liaison with law enforcement authorities in Europol and Poland with whom we are jointly targeting an organised crime group."