Drugs found at Life Festival reveal concerns around high-strength ketamine, cocaine and MDMA

Almost 100 samples of drugs were surrendered to the HSE during Life Festival relating to concerns around ketamine, an MDMA pill and cocaine.

Three warnings were issued to festival-goers during the music event in Westmeath last weekend based on drugs found as part of the HSE Safer Nightlife Programme.

Surrender bins were made available to attendees with 60 powders, 26 pills and 1 sample of mushrooms being deposited for HSE drug testers.

In the drugs, the team found substances including cocaine, MDMA, high-strength ketamine and benzocaine.

HSE concern over cocaine circulating at @LifeFestival. Higher strength cocaine causing aggression with mental and physical health problems.



It's always safer not to use. Remember HSE advice, start very low, go slow and avoid mixing. pic.twitter.com/RmLb0gawpv — HSE Drugs.ie (@drugsdotie) May 28, 2023

They also found that one product, sold as ‘Blow cocaine,’ was actually 3-CMC, a synthetic and potent stimulant-type drug that can lead to insomnia, anxiety, suicidal feelings, psychosis and cravings that could lead to overconsumption or overdose.

Another, sold as ‘Tuci,’ is subject to further analysis.

Cautions issued to festival attendees during the weekend warned them of MDMA in circulation that was over 2 times the average dose as well as high-strength ketamine and cocaine.

They were warned via social media and by volunteers at the festival

"Through the Safer Nightlife Programme a wide range and variety of different substances were surrendered to the drugs.ie bins for ‘back of house’ drug checking over that festival weekend,” said Professor Eamon Keenan, the HSE National Clinical Lead for Addiction Services.

"We issued three risk communications via the drugs.ie social media channels and our trained volunteers engaged with attendees at the drugs.ie tent, campsites and arenas.

High Strength MDMA in circulation @LifeFestival

Over 2 times the average dose. All MDMA has risk, you can't be sure of contents or purity. It's safer not to use drugs at all. Treat all products with caution and don't be afraid to get medical help. #StartLowGoSlow pic.twitter.com/hPDtHVWuC7 — HSE Drugs.ie (@drugsdotie) May 27, 2023

“The analysis of substances at these events allows us to identify substances of concern, provide real time information in relation to drugs circulating, engage with festival goers and reduce drug-related harm.

Professor Keenan thanked the festival promoters for their support across the weekend.

Nicki Killeen, the HSE Project Manager for Emerging Drug Trends, said their was a “positive reaction” to the Drugs.ie tent and team.

"We issued three alerts in relation to high strength ketamine, MDMA and cocaine in circulation,” she said.

"The MDMA we tested ranged from 50mg to 246mg in products showing the diversity of MDMA available on the Irish market. This confirms that the public can’t be sure of the purity and how they will react.

“We also had a number of submissions to the Drugs.ie tent from festival goers who’s friends became unwell.

"This meant we could apply analytical techniques to examine what substances may have led to these cases, providing real-time information for medics and those impacted.”

The ‘back of house’ drug monitoring programme was first launched at Electric Picnic in 2022.